Named the most healthy juices for men’s health
Juice — is a real storehouse of vitamins and minerals for your body.
They do not create strain on the stomach and provide the body the necessary supply of valuable substances.
Pomegranate juice
useful for male potency, as it affects the nitric oxide and relaxes blood vessels, improving blood circulation throughout the body. This has a positive effect on the duration of erection. Pomegranate juice contains many minerals and vitamins like A, B1, B2, B6, C, and trace elements – iron, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. The amount of antioxidants this juice is bypassed even red wine.
Pumpkin juice
rich in zinc, and, accordingly, boosts the testosterone level. Often, it is used for prevention of prostatitis. Watermelon juice is very helpful. It retains all the useful substances. This juice not only quenches thirst – it is also used for chronic diseases. One glass of watermelon juice – proteins, fats, carbohydrates, pure natural water. And also vitamins and minerals.
The juice of celery
is especially valuable. It has a lot of Androsterone substance that is converted to testosterone. It is recommended to drink not only to increase potency, but also in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and urolithiasis.
Drink fresh juices and need an hour before a meal. If drinking fresh juices to combine with foods, their effect will be minimal. First, the nutrients in contact with the juice and air are lost. Second, fresh-squeezed juice quickly delaminate and lose its flavor. Most importantly, remember that juices are the indications and contraindications. And in many store-bought juices have a lot of preservatives that prolong the shelf life of the product, but reduce its value. So it is better to prepare the juices themselves.