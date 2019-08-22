Named the most highly paid actors in the world (photos)
Wednesday, August 21, the American magazine Forbes published its annual ranking of the highest paid actors in the world. We will remind, last year the first place in the list was George Clooney. This time he did not hit the top ten!
Dwayne Johnson in the movie “Jumanji”
But the 47-year-old Dwayne Johnson has risen from second place to the top of the rankings, earned for the year (meaning the period from June 2018 to June 2019) 89,4 million dollars. The money he brought to the films “Jumanji”. “Rempeydzh”, “Skyscraper” and “Jumanji: the Next level”. Money Duane is useful. As already reported “FACTS”, the actor recently married.
Second place this year went to Chris Hemsworth. 11 Aug Australian actor turned 36 years old.
Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor
His annual income amounted to 76.4 million dollars. He is known for his role of Thor in the movies, which are included in the so-called Marvel cinematic universe. Forbesучитывал this time the income of Chris from the pictures “the Avengers: infinity War and Avengers: the End” and “Men in black: international”. We will remind, “the Avengers: the End” became the highest grossing film in the history of world cinema.
Robert Downey Jr. plays Iron man
Two parts of “the Avengers” helped to take third place in the ranking of Robert Downey Junior. 54-year-old actor play Tony stark — Iron man. During the year he earned $ 66 million.
Akshay Kumar
Only a million dollars less got Indian actor Akshay Kumar. September 9, he turns 52.
Jackie Chan
Not giving up 65-year-old Jackie Chan. Recently, he starred mainly in Hong Kong. The annual income of the actor was 58 million dollars.
Bradley Cooper
For 57 million dollars earned each year for Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler. Forbes put both on the sixth place. 44-year-old Cooper owes his financial success to the movie “a Star is born” in which he acted not only as the leading male role, but also debuted as a Director. The picture was nominated on “Oscar” in eight categories, but won only in the category “Best song”.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer aniston in the movie “murder mystery”
Sandler was born in one day with Kumar — September 9, he turns 53 years old. It is noteworthy that the most successful over the past year Adam has become a full-length cartoon “Monsters on vacation 3”, in which he voiced Dracula.
Chris Evans
Eighth place in the ranking was earned Chris Evans. 38-year-old actor is also part of kynoselen Marvel. In “the Avengers” he’s playing Captain America. The annual income of the Evans — 43.5 million dollars.
Paul Rudd
Another superhero of the Avengers ant-Man helped earn Paul Rudd $ 41 million. 50-year-old actor, took ninth place.
Will Smith
And closes the top ten will Smith with 35 million dollars. Most of this amount 50-year-old actor brought the film “Aladdin”, in which he played a Genie.
