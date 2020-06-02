Named the most highly paid profession

In Kiev the average salary for March was 17 990 UAH.

About it reports head Department of statistics in Kiev, reports “Hvil”.

The highest paid fields in Kiev was:

  • financial
  • scientific
  • insurance
  • technical.

In comparison with February 2020 wages grew by 9.4%, compared to March 2019 11.0%.

The lowest paid workers:

  • production of electrical equipment;
  • textile production, clothing production, leather, leather goods and other materials;
  • the functioning of libraries, archives, museums and other cultural institutions;
  • temporary accommodation and food;
  • construction;
  • manufacture of furniture, other products, repair and installation of machinery and equipment;
  • production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers and other vehicles;
  • metallurgical production, manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment;
  • operations with real estate;
  • health, education and the provision of social assistance.

The types of economic activities with the highest level of remuneration:

  • insurance and financial activities;
  • professional, technical and scientific activities;
  • information and telecommunications (salary exceeded the average for the economy 1.5-1.8 times);
  • providing other types of services (manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations).

