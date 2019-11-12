Named the most important vitamins for healthy teeth
The human body is vital variety of vitamins and minerals.
These substances quickly growing bones, strengthens the immune system. But many of us forget that the vitamins and minerals needed for healthy teeth and gums.
According to the American Academy of General dentistry, a deficiency of a certain vitamin or mineral can cause problems with oral health. To make it easier to take care of their teeth and gums, we decided to make a list of the most useful vitamins and minerals. Also from this article you will learn where the most contains these substances.
Vitamin A
Vitamin a is most often associated with good vision, but he also needed to maintain healthy mucous membranes covering the gums and cheeks. This vitamin makes them less susceptible to disease. It supports healthy tooth enamel.
Vitamin a promotes the production of saliva, and it plays a very important role in cleaning the mouth from bacteria and food particles.
This organic compound contains, as you know, of course, carrots. It is also a lot of other vegetables and fruits, which are orange in colour (for example, mango and sweet pepper).
A large amount of vitamin A is in cabbage and spinach. Rather, in these many vegetables, beta-carotene, which the human body converts into vitamin A. And yet we should remember about proteins (eggs, fish) – there is also an organic compound is present in sufficient quantity.
Vitamin B3
Vitamin B3 (Niacin) is involved in many redox reactions of the human body. Its deficiency in the body can lead to mouth ulcers and bad breath. Good sources of this organic compound — fish and chicken.
Vitamins B12 and B2
Due to lack of vitamins B12 and B2 (Riboflavin) on the tongue, gums and soft tissues of the mouth sores can develop. These vitamins prevent inflammation of the mouth. Their deficiency leads to serious cases of gingivitis, inflammation of the gums without disrupting the integrity dentogingival connection.
Vitamin B12 in large quantity there is in spinach, almonds, whole wheat pasta. And a lot of vitamin B2 in meat, fish, dairy products and cheese.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is needed to maintain healthy connective tissue gums. If not in the body, you can loose teeth, and the gums may start to bleed. In General, in this case, severely damaged gums. Did you know that scurvy, acute gum disease, and is associated with a lack of vitamin C?
It should also be noted that the use of vitamin C with bioflavonoids prevents the formation of plaque around the teeth. Sources of bioflavonoids: oranges, apricots, cherries, etc.
Vitamin C is rich in citrus fruits, strawberries, broccoli, peppers and sweet potatoes.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is very important for the health of the mouth, because it absorb calcium. Lack of calcium often leads to poor development of the teeth, to gum disease and tooth decay.
Vitamin D deficiency causes a syndrome of burning mouth. Symptoms of this illness include pain and burning in the mouth, numbness, dry mouth, change in taste. According to some, this syndrome can also be caused by lack of vitamin B.
Good sources of vitamin D: eggs, fish, milk and cod liver oil. All the daily norm of this vitamin you can get, being 15 minutes in the sun.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant. It is useful to repair damaged tissues of the mouth. In addition, it reduces the soreness of the gums in young children, when they are teething.
Vitamin E is contained in sunflower seeds, nuts, leafy green vegetables, fish, avocado, peanut butter.
Calcium
Adequate calcium in the human body supports good condition of his teeth. Regular consumption of this mineral that protects tooth enamel. If the body lacks calcium, it automatically takes it from your bones, which leads to their softening. Calcium is rapidly absorbed into the blood, so it should be consumed in large quantities.
Calcium also protects against osteoporosis, a disease in which reduced bone density, including around the teeth.
Calcium is present in dairy products, green leafy vegetables, cauliflower, legumes, soy milk, almonds, sardines, salmon, oysters.
Phosphorus
Phosphorus, like calcium, is a component of teeth. According to scientific research, to ensure that the calcium is well absorbed into the body, it must be consumed along with phosphorus, which is a lot milk, cheese, yogurt, red meat, beans, lentils, nuts and whole grains.
Iron
Due to the insufficient amount of iron in the body language can get inflammation, and mouth sores can develop. The fact that iron helps to maintain the required level of red blood cells, allowing the immune system with all the efficiency of the fights against diseases and infections.
Good sources of iron: eggs, seafood, red meat, liver, bran, green leafy vegetables.
Potassium
Potassium (vitamin K) is indispensable for the formation and repair of bones, including, of course, and the bones of the jaw. It protects against osteoporosis, is involved in the regulation of redox processes in the body. Potassium is necessary for blood clotting (small wounds in the mouth heal faster).
A lot of potassium in legumes, leafy green vegetables, milk, yogurt, cheese, mushrooms, bananas, rose hips, green tea.
Fluoride
In dentistry, fluoride is used to counteract destruction of tooth enamel. Please note that fluoride is often one of the ingredients of toothpastes. It is used just to protect tooth enamel and fight tooth decay.
Fluoride can be found not only in toothpaste but also in certain foods. For example, its a lot of black tea and seafood.
Iodine
The trace element iodine is involved in virtually all vital processes of the body. It promotes the absorption of calcium, and thus helps the growth of teeth and keeps them in good condition. Iodine is necessary for proper functioning of thyroid gland. If the functioning of the thyroid gland fails, it leads to problems with metabolism.
Iodine is found in seaweed, shellfish, sesame, garlic.
Zinc
The trace element zinc, if it is sufficient in the body, controls the level of bacteria in the mouth. And these bacteria are, of course, if too many of them, destroy the teeth and gum tissue. That accounts for the zinc carefully to make sure that the bacteria are highly not multiply in the mouth.
Zinc in large quantities is found in red meat, cheese, oysters, legumes, mushrooms, pumpkin seeds and dark chocolate.
Magnesium
The trace element magnesium protects tooth enamel from thinning and destruction, strengthens it. This trace mineral is found in cabbage, spinach, dark chocolate.
Folic acid
With a lack of folic acid (vitamin B9) in your mouth problems with mucous membrane, tongue, appear sores (aphthous stomatitis). In General, the health of the mouth is a very important vitamin. It is contained in the leaves of spinach and lettuce, parsley, cabbage, onions, potatoes, meat, liver, kidney.