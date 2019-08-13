Named the most low-calorie foods
Experts have called the most low-calorie and safe for weight loss products. The information will benefit people weight watchers and trying not to overload the body heavy food.
Nutritionists recommend to pay attention to a carrots, contains all the nutritious vitamins. Well the body reacts to consisting of 95% water cucumbers.
Cauliflower, called “the nutritionist’s dream”, will help to restore the digestive process. The product is great for making stews, salads, soups. Allowed to eat the onion, known for its natural antibacterial properties. For dessert, suitable sweet but low-calorie watermelon. From drinks it is recommended to choose a coffee without milk, activates fat burning mechanisms. Alternative to a soda will be lemon water.
