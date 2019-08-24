Named the most “male” car brand
August 24, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
After analyzing data from surveys of car owners, the experts found the car brands with the highest share of male owners.
According to statistics, the most “brutal” the brand is Infiniti, which is 95.8% of owners are men and 4.2% of women. Behind him is Subaru (93,3%) and Toyota (92,7%). Also in the four leaders entered Skoda with the figure of 91.7%.
The ten most “masculine” brands came as Volkswagen (91,4%), Mercedes-Benz (91.2 per cent), Ford (91%), Mitsubishi (for 90.9%) and Honda (90.7 per cent). The study involved more than 240 thousand respondents aged 18 — 65 years.
Questionnaire dated 2013 — 2019, taking into account the brand of car, the number of questionnaires which amounted to 600 copies, and more.