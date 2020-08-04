Named the most polluting enterprises of Ukraine
Environment in Ukraine is polluting mainly thermal power plants and steel mills.
The state statistics service has compiled a list of the most polluting enterprises of Ukraine.
According to published reports, most of the emissions produced Mariupol metallurgical Ilyich iron and steel works — 247 322 tons.
In second place is the Burshtyn TPP of DTEK Zakhidenergo — 169 888 tons, the third — ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih metallurgical production industrial site №2 — 150 900 tons, the fourth — Kurakhovskaya TPP of DTEK Vostokenergo — 131 392 tons, the fifth — Zaporizhzhya TPP of DTEK Dniproenergo — 98 651 tons.
The total emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases by economic entities that have a large combustion plant in 2019 (the first 20 enterprises):
The top 20 also included mainly energy companies.
Note in the spring air in Kiev was recognized as the most polluted on the planet for several weeks.
korrespondent.net