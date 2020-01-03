Named the most popular car brands that do Ukrainians buy
Market sales of new passenger cars in December 2019 increased by 31% in comparison with indicators of last year. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the press service of “Ukravtoprom”.
Reportedly, the autumn, the market grew by as much as 16%, thus providing a guaranteed growth for the year, but the record market growth has occurred in the last month of 2019.
“The December figure increased by 31% during this month 9.2 thousand new passenger cars joined the Ukrainian fleet”, — is spoken in the message.
It is also noted that for the year first place in the ranking of brands on the market of new passenger cars took the Renault cars which acquired 14603 times.
The most popular car of the year was the Kia Sportage, the preference which he gave 6027 Ukrainian motorists. Realization of cars of this brand in Ukraine for the year increased by 93%. Often bought the following cars:
- Kia Sportage – 6027 item;
- Renault Duster – 5202 PC.;
- Renault Logan – 4489 PCs.;
- Toyota RAV-4 – 4227 item;
- Renault Sandero – 3246 item;
- Skoda Octavia – 2852 PCs.;
- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 2671 PCs.;
- HyundaiTucson – 2558 EA.;
- Nissan Qashqai – 2112 PCs;
- Toyota Camry – 1835 PCs.