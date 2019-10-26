Named the most popular in Europe cars
Research company JATO Dynamics has studied the automotive preferences of Europeans have made the TOP most popular cars of the Old world.
Opens a rating of the German Volkswagen Golf hatchback in September, variance in the number of 32 398 machines and retained the title of best of the best.
The second is getting the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa with a score of 28 453 instance (growth in demand by 15 percent), and closes the first “three” Renault Clio in whose favor the choice was made 24 895 buyers.
This model also managed to increase its European sales – a plus of 13.4%.
Fourth place experts have given the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class, last month sold 22 540 units (+27.4 per cent). The last free place in the TOP-5 goes to the Ford Fiesta, whose sales last month reached 22 236 car (-1,1%).
The second “five” with a score of 21 544 instance opens Ford Focus (+71,5%), and behind it there is the Nissan Qashqai (19 748 cars), Toyota Yaris (17 795 pieces), Citroen C3 (17 757 transactions) and Renault Captur (17 722 cars).
But the Tesla Model 3, in the team standings with only 11 place, is a leader in the niche of electric cars.