Named the most powerful natural stimulator for the growth and endurance of muscles
German scientists conducted a study and found that daily consumption of spinach helps build muscle and improves muscle performance. On the work of experts from the Free University of Berlin, writes the journal
As noted, the experts conducted an experiment, which was attended by 46 people. They are within 10 weeks of taking spinach extract and a placebo. At the beginning and end of the study, the subjects measured muscle mass and strength in the bench press.
It turned out that those who took the spinach significantly increased muscle mass. This happened due to the fact that this product contains “herbal steroid” ecdysterone.
However, scientists do not recommend too carried away eating spinach. Moreover, they plead for it to turn on ecdysterone – ticosteroid of the herbs in the list of substances prohibited for use by athletes.
Note that the use of spinach for the human body has long been proven by scientists. This green vegetable is rich in various minerals, vitamins and proteins. In addition, it leaves a lot of iron.
Earlier, Australian scientists have shown that eating large amounts of leafy salads will retain and even increase the elasticity and strength of the muscles.