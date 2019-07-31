Named the most powerful remedy against constipation
Experts who have studied problems with constipation, found some of the most effective means to eliminate this disease. Doctors noted that constipation is not only a discomfort of the body, but also harmful effects on many organs.
According to them, which quotes the edition of the Oane.ws big problem for the body come from the slow, difficult, or systematic lack of bowel movements. It brings intoxication and other significant troubles.
After years of research, physicians from Britain suggested five effective remedies that will help eliminate constipation. Moreover, all these tools you can prepare at home.
According to them, the emptying of the intestinal system will help foods that contain fiber in large volumes. To get rid of constipation helps the oats, flax seeds and wheat bran. The effect will reinforce the use of large amounts of water.
But the best means, according to experts, is the psyllium rather fiber, which is part of this herbal plant. Doctors recommend to eat more greens: onions, garlic, salads, and increase physical activity.