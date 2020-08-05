Named the most purchased brand of used cars in Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images
In the first place, the German brand Volkswagen
Leading the list of the most purchased cars of the former use of the Volkswagen brand. In the second place Ford.
Last month in Ukraine, the sales of used cars amounted to 34.3 thousand cars and it is 43% more compared to the same period of 2019. About it reported the press service of the Association of automobile manufacturers of Ukraine Ukrautoprom.
At the same time, it is reported that sales of used vehicles by 17% exceeded the figure of June 2020 and in the car with the mileage covered more than 80% of the primary market of passenger cars.
The brand leader among passenger cars with mileage, first registered in Ukraine, remains a Volkswagen. In June, the Ukrainians put on record of 5.6 thousand b/a car. In second place is Ford with indicator 3.4 thousand old cars. Skoda took the third place and 2.8 thousand cars with mileage. Fourth in popularity was the Renault, which was chosen by 2.7 thousand Ukrainians. The top five leaders of the primary market of passenger cars with mileage of Nissan with a score of 1.9 thousand cars.
It is also reported that in just 7 months since the beginning of Ukrainian residence permit received 17.5 thousand cars that were in operation, almost four times the number sold in the country of new cars over the same period.
korrespondent.net