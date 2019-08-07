Named the most safe for the ear volume listening to music with headphones
In the last few years on the streets, in public transport and other places are increasingly found people with headphones, listening to music, the sound often heard to others. Experts in the field of medicine and health spoke about the impact of too loud listening to songs, calling is optimal for hearing the power of sound.
For a hearing aid of the person there is a limit of the volume does not represent much danger, ranging around 80 dB. However, many producers do not adhere to the above limitations, therefore, their headphones maximum sound intensity can reach 100dB, that is a danger to your hearing, especially during long and continuous music listening.
According to experts, completely to restore normal functioning of the damaged auditory nerve is almost impossible. The person may eventually develop hearing loss, and this in turn leads to gradual hearing loss. Also loud music in the headphones is likely to create headaches and fatigue, impaired sleep and memory loss. So experts recommend to listen to songs on volume not higher than 50-60 dB and take breaks for 2-3 hours between “sessions”.