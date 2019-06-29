Named the most sexual nation in the world
June 29, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Analysts found out what nationality tourists find the most attractive and sexy. Fresh top 50 appeared on the official website of the company.
Experts conducted a survey among its 1,5-million-strong audience. Respondents were not given any clarification to the word “sexy”. The word they interpreted themselves.
In the first place was the people of Ukraine. In the second place by the Danes. Then go to the Filipinos. Top 5 most sexy Nations also included the people of Brazil and Australia.
The Russians were in 33rd place.
Earlier it was reported that the supermodel 90s Linda Evangelista frightened fans with his views. They noticed that the model’s face has changed not for the better.