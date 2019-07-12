Named the most simple ways to treat a sunburn
The best way to prevent sunburn is sunscreen. But if you or your loved ones still burned in the sun, can help a variety of simple tools.
Lotion. There are plenty of lotions that should be applied on the body after sunbathing. They can be purchased in a pharmacy or supermarket. They are specially designed to relief the burning sensation and to restore damaged skin.
Cooling. Use anything to cool the skin, for example, a cold compress, ice, take a cool shower or bath. It is not necessary to apply the ice directly to the skin, so it causes pain, wrap it in some towel or cloth.
Yogurt. Rather exotic, but effective tool. Yogurt should be applied to the skin and not eat to achieve the effect.
Tea. Another not too standard way to combat sunburn. And again, this is not about drinking tea, but to apply it on the skin.
Lots of water. With sunburn, we are faced with dehydration, so it is very important to restore the volume of fluid that we lose through sweat.
Milk. A compress of cold milk will ease the pain after sun burn. Milk contains vitamins a and D, amino acids, lactic acid, fats and proteins.
Painkillers. If the pain because of skin burns too strong, then get some painkillers like ibuprofen and paracetamol. But strictly follow the instructions.
Cream. Many over-the-counter creams promise to restore the skin after burns. Choose a cream that contains hydrocortisone, which are effective against itching, burning, and swelling.
Cucumber. Quite often, we apply the facial mask of cucumber, They can help in the fight against sunburn. Cucumbers have properties of antioxidants.
Vitamin E. Creams with vitamin E fantastic not just moisturize, but also help with the pain after burns.