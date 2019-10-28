Named the most useful berries for the cardiovascular system
Experts have called four berries, which in autumn will help to improve health and saturate the body with essential vitamins.
In addition to healthy summer berries and autumn fruits, there are fruits that ripen in September-October and contains an incredible storehouse of vitamins and minerals.
Rose. It is harvested during the summer, but in many regions it Matures in October. The rosehip contains large amount of vitamin C. according to experts, this vitamin in it more than the lemon and other citrus fruits. Briar has a positive effect on the cardiovascular system, increases hemoglobin levels and lowers blood pressure. For use pure rose hips are not very suitable because of its tart taste and harshness, so the rose hips are used for teas or jams. You can keep it in dried form during winter to use it together with tea.
Dogwood. This berry is harvested before the first frost. Used for juice or jam. Dogwood also full of vitamin C and is also rich in iron, feticide, antioxidants and organic acids. Doctors recommend the use of dogwood for those who have problems of the cardiovascular system or diabetes.
Kalina. This berry is rarely used in cooking, as in the ripe state it is astringent and bitter taste. But Kalina is rich in vitamins and minerals. It can be used for compotes, jams, and meat marinades. Kalina is also recommended to use in ground form for those who have problems of the respiratory tract.
Chokeberry. This berry ripens towards the middle of October. It is very useful, it includes a rich set of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Experts recommend to use chokeberry with the skins, not in juice form, as it is the skins most of the nutrients. The juice of Aronia is also useful, it can be used to normalize high blood pressure, normalize blood sugar and cholesterol.