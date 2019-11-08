Named the most useful for men’s health juices
Their use provide the body men need a stock of valuable substances: pomegranate, pumpkin, watermelon and celery juice was included in the list of the most useful for their health.
Foreign experts said that pomegranate juice contains in its composition such useful vitamins, like vitamin a, B1, B2, B6, C and trace elements – iron, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. The amount of antioxidants this juice than red wine. Thanks to its use improves the condition of blood vessels in this aspect, pomegranate juice is useful for male potency: it promotes a prolonged erection.
As for the pumpkin juice, it has a high zinc content, whereby it increases the level of testosterone. This juice is often recommended for the prevention of prostatitis.
Watermelon juice contains citrulline, an amino acid with vasodilatory effects. The mechanism of action of citrulline on blood vessels of the penis resembles sildenafil, the active ingredient of the “blue pill”. In the body transformirovalsya citrulline into another amino acid – arginine that increase the levels of nitric oxide, which enhances blood flow to the sex organ and provides strong erection.
Celery juice contains many substances Androsterone, which is converted into testosterone. It is recommended to use not only men – this juice helps with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, urolithiasis.