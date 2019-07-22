Named the most useful for the body and mind fruit

Health
Lilly Nice

The experts recognized the avocado is one of the most famous nutritious plant foods. Turned out tender and delicious fruit has a beneficial properties for the mind and body.

Назван самый полезный для тела и ума фрукт

Avocado contains useful, easily digestible fats, complex vitamins. Fruit is capable to improve the elasticity of blood vessels, reduce cholesterol, normalize blood circulation and heart function. Its good for people with hypertension, anemia, atherosclerosis priceless.

The antioxidants included in the avocado, protect cells from free radicals that accelerate the aging process and in violation of the immune system. The fruit is able to compensate for the loss of the organism as copper, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, vitamins E, B6, B5, C, A. 100 grams of the fruit contain 2 grams of protein.

Avocado can replace vegetarians eggs and meat. It contained fats do not contribute to weight gain. Due to the large amount of vitamins fruit is often used in cosmetics as masks, remedies for eczema and psoriasis, wrinkles. The product goes well with carrot, corn, pepper, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, dried fruit, bananas.

