Named the most useful part of the Apple
Many of the microorganisms in apples are good for our health, and among them is probiotics. But 90% of the useful bacteria contained in the core of the Apple.
All in one Apple can contain up to 100 million bacteria, as scientists have found. These crunchy fruits are very popular in many countries, also due to the fact that they possess numerous health benefits. In England even there is a proverb that an Apple a day protects from a doctor visit, that is, retains excellent health. And now research has shown that the benefits of apples for health can be attributed to a significant number of bacteria in the fetus.
An enormous amount of research in recent years has confirmed the importance of a diverse microbiome of bacteria in the gastrointestinal system of a human. Its diversity depends on our health, and millions of bacteria in the Apple can strengthen the microbiome. Unfortunately, researchers from the University of Graz found that 90% of the most beneficial bacteria Apple is contained in its core, which we usually throw away as candy. Especially useful for our health seeds.
The study also showed that the human body is very suitable for organic apples, which contain elevated levels of specific groups of bacteria — probiotics of the categories of lactobacilli. Fresh, just collected from the trees organic apples represent the great variety of “good” bacteria, and therefore there is nothing more useful Apple from the garden at the cottage.