Named the new host of a popular entertainment show

In Kiev started shooting the third season of make-over show “MSA: beauty” (“Ukraine”). Anastasia Kasilova, the partner leading the project of Ilyas Saptari will change the psychologist Irina Frolova. Together with experts in beauty without the plastics and diet will lead to help couples change externally and even internally. For the new season, the project changed the schedule, the shooting will hold at a new Studio. .
The producers say they will expand the circle of participants — to be transformed will not only spouses, but other family members.
Irina Frolova
— I remember watching the draft “MSA: beauty”, and some moments I was so clings to the soul that sat with wet eyes, — admitted Irina Frolova. — Therefore, when the channel asked me to go casting for the role of leading, I just froze and a few seconds could not reply, and then wrote “Wow”!
The permanent presenter of the famous stylist Ilyas of Sahara (pictured in the header), admitted the “FACTS” that every season to surprise the audience becomes increasingly difficult.
— The project has a large team that generates new ideas, — said Ilyas. — Often — simply fantastic! And most importantly — we still don’t resort to plastic surgeons and do not Deplete the heroes diets. I’m sure all you need for beauty and happiness, already inside of us.
