Named the new symptom of B12 deficiency
Accompany gas, diarrhea or constipation. A lack of vitamin paralyzes the muscle tissue of the intestine. In the diet include fish, eggs, cheese.
Today about the benefits of vitamin said every doctor, and so people know that it is necessary in the diet. About symptoms say less, but this time was named the new symptom of B12 deficiency. It turned out that on the “behavior” of the body in the toilet you can determine whether or not it lacks an important element.
A lack of vitamin primarily affects the digestive tract, and if you sit without vitamins, it is not surprising that in the toilet “smoke”. This was stated by the researchers from the National Institute of heart, lung and blood. In addition to gases, it is worth noting constipation and diarrhea that also indicate B12 deficiency.
With a lack of body vitamin muscle tissue in the mucosa of the digestive tract paralyzes the intestine starts to work several times worse. In order to avoid this, the diet should always include eggs, milk, cheese, fish, beef liver and red meat.
The researchers also noted that most at risk are the elderly, pregnant women and vegetarians. In addition to the above symptoms, it is worth noting the excessive paleness, brightness and smoothness of language, as well as blurred vision and fever. In severe cases, there is oral cancer.
If you do not respond in any way to the symptoms, it can lead to disastrous consequences. Besides the fact that vitamin B12 deficiency is a cause of anemia, can deal with nervous and mental disorders. People start to panic on an empty space, worried and as a consequence emotionally burn out.