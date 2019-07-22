Named the new the risk of diabetes for women
Type one diabetes dramatically increases women’s risk of developing heart failure. This writes MedicalXpress with reference to the journal Diabetologia.
Soabased that a group of scientists from Australia and the UK analyzed data from more than 12 million patients with this diagnosis, paying particular attention to developing on the background of the disease.
It has long been known that diabetes often goes “hand in hand” with a variety of heart problems, including cardiomyopathy, coronary heart disease and stroke.
Data processing showed that the risk of developing heart failure on the background of diabetes in women are higher than men. In the case of diabetes of the first type we are talking about 47%, diabetes — 9%.
According to scientists, this may be related to coronary heart disease which is the presence of diabetes often develops in women. Also, the women worse controlled blood sugar levels.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a study conducted by Exeter University showed that the messaging system between cells that governs the behavior of proteins in diabetes is disturbed. Changes lead to the fact that some beta cells no longer produce insulin, which regulates sugar levels in the blood, but instead produce somatostatin — a substance that blocks the production of several important hormones, including insulin. But this process can be “reversed”.
