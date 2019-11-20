Named the nominees for the award “Grammy-2020”
Named the nominees for the award of the American recording Academy “Grammy-2020” leading the ceremony, which will be the American rap singer Alicia keys. The list of contenders for the award are published on the official website of the award.
The leader by quantity of nominations was American singer, Grammy-nominated rapper Lizzo (the author of the hit Truth Hurts) — it is presented in eight categories, including “song of the year”, “album of the year” and “Record of the year”.
It will be followed by singer Billy Ailes that has recently become the winner of the MTV Europe Music Awards, and rapper Lil Nas X, who broke the 24-year-old record held by Mariah Carey in Billboard Hot 100. They have six nominations.
Ariana Grande claims victory in five categories.
Among the other nominees are Lana Del Rey, the band Bon Iver, Tyler The Creator, Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke and others.
Ceremony of delivery “Grammy-2020” will be held January 26, 2020.
Record Of The Year
- Hey, Ma — Bon Iver
- Bad Guy — Billy Iles
- 7 Rings — Ariana Grande
- Hard Place — H. E. R.
- Talk — Khalid
- Old Town Road — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Truth Hurts — Lizzo
- Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
- i,i — Bon Iver
- Norman Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billy Iles
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her — H. E. R.
- 7 — Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
- Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
- Always Remember Us This Way — Lady Gaga
- Bad Guy — Billy Iles
- Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker
- Hard Place — H. E. R.
- Lover — Taylor Swift
- Norman ______ Rockwell — Lana Del Rey
- Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
- Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Best new artist of the year
- Black Pumas
- Billy Iles
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best pop solo performance
- Spirit — Beyonce
- Bad Guy — Billy Iles
- 7 Rings — Ariana Grande
- Truth Hurts — Lizzo
- You Need to Calm Down — Taylor swift
Best pop Duo/group
- Boyfriend — Ariana Grand and Social House
- Sucker — Jonas Brothers
- Old Town Road — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee
- Señorita — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best pop vocal album
- The Lion King: The Gift — Beyonce
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billy Iles
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- No.6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
- Lover — Taylor Swift
The best rock work
- Pretty Waste — Bones UK
- This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
- History Repeats — Brittany Howard
- Woman — Karen O and Danger Mouse
- Too Bad — Rival Sons
Best Alternative music album
- U. F. O. F. — Big Thief
- Assume Form — James Blake
- i,i — Bon Iver
- Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
- Anima — Thom Yorke
Best R&B work
- Love Again — Daniel Caesar and Brandy
- Could’ve Been — H. E. R. featuring Bryson Tiller
- Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
- Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
- Come Home To Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best R&B Album
- 1123 — BJ the Chicago Kid
- Painted — Lucky Daye
- Ella Mai, Ella Mai
- Paul — PJ Morton
- Ventura — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap work
- Middle Child — J. Cole
- Suge — DaBaby
- Down Bad — Dreamville featuring J. I. D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
- Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
- Clout — Offset featuring Cardi B
Cooperative best rap performance
- Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
- Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby and Gunna
- Panini — Lil Nas X
- Ballin — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
- The London — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best rap album
- Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
- Championships — Meek Mill
- I Am > I Was 21 Savage
- Igor — Tyler, the Creator
- The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best song of country music
- Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Ashley McBride
- It All Comes Out in the Wash — Miranda Lambert
- Some of It — Eric Church
- Speechless — Dan and Shay
Best country album
- Desperate Man — Eric Church
- Stronger Than the Truth — Reba Macenta
- Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
- Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
- While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Best Jazz instrumental album
- In the Key of the Universe — Joey DeFrancesco
- The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn — Christian McBride
- Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
- Come What May — Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Latin pop album
- Vida — Luis Fonsi
- 11:11 — Maluma
- Montaner — Ricardo Montaner
- #Eldisco — Alejandro Sanz
- Fantasia — Sebastian Yatra
The best Latin, urban or alternative album
- X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
- Oasis — J Balvin and Bad Bunny
- Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
- Almadura — iLe
- El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best spoken album
- Books Beastie Boys — Various Artists
- Becoming Michelle Obama
- I. V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric alexandrakis has
- Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
- Sekou Anders & String Theory — Sekou Andrews and the String Theory
The best selection of the soundtrack for a movie or cartoon
- The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists
- Once in Hollywood from Tarantino — Various Artists
- Rocketman — Taron Egerton
- The spider-man universe spider — Various Artists
- A star is Born — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best soundtrack for a movie
- The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy — toy Story 4
- Girl in the Movies — from Dumplin’
- I’ll Never Love Again (film version) —a Star is born
- Spirit — Beyonce Lion King
- Suspirium — Thom Yorke, from Suspiria
Producer of the year
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- John Hill
- Finneas
- Ricky Reed
Best clip
- We’ve Got to Try — The Chemical Brothers
- Cellophane — FKA twigs
- Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Nas X Lil and Billy Ray Cyrus;
- Glad He’s Gone — Tove Lo;
Best music film
- Homecoming — beyoncé; beyoncé Knowles-Carter and ed Burke; Dorp Melisa Vargas
- Remember my name — David Crosby; Her J. Eaton, Cameron Crowe, Michelle Farinola and Greg Mariotti,
- Birth of the Cool —miles Davis; Stanley Nelson, Nicole London
- Changi La— Various Artists; Morgan Neville; Emma of Bayadah,
- Anima — Tom York; Paul Thomas Anderson, Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman and Sarah Murphy