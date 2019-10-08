Named the official cause of death of the actor Dmitry Marjanov
Russia has completed the investigation into the death of a famous actor Dmitry Marjanov, who died October 15, 2017. The actor was treated in rehab, where he was saved from alcohol addiction. Maryanov complained of severe pain in the leg, but the staff did not pay attention to it. When 47-year-old fell into the hands of doctors, was already late — he died of a ruptured vein and blood loss.
This reason was confirmed by the investigation. Director of the center accused of negligent attitude to his duties and is charged with article 125 of the criminal code of the Russian Federation “leaving in danger”.
“The actor was at the clinic from 6 to 15 October. The head of the medical center refused to deliver Maranova where he would be provided with timely medical assistance. Maranova left in the center and did intramuscular injections of untested drugs.
But the actor was getting worse and worse. The ambulance was called by one of the patients in the clinic, thus violating a ban on using a mobile phone, only then Maranova was taken to the hospital, where he soon died,” reads the official statement of the Investigative Committee.
Relatives in court divided the property.
