Named the preliminary reason of wreck of An-24 in Russia (photo)

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

Названа предварительная причина крушения Ан-24 в России (фото)

The preliminary cause of the crash, which happened in the Russian city, where at rigid landing of An-24 was lost the pilot and the mechanic named by the refusal of one of engines.

As reported by “Mesh”, the incident occurred 20 miles before landing. On Board the An-24 was carrying 43 passengers. Almost all minor injuries, three are examined in Nizhneangarsk district Central hospital.

Also published photos of the wreckage of flight “Ulan-Ude — Nizhneangarsk — Irkutsk”.

Названа предварительная причина крушения Ан-24 в России (фото)

Названа предварительная причина крушения Ан-24 в России (фото)

Названа предварительная причина крушения Ан-24 в России (фото)

Названа предварительная причина крушения Ан-24 в России (фото)

Названа предварительная причина крушения Ан-24 в России (фото)

As previously reported “FACTS” in Moscow airport “Sheremetyevo” has lighted the Sukhoi Superjet 100, which was supposed to fly to Murmansk. The plane made a hard landing. Killed 41 people, including two children. All on Board were 78 — 72 passengers and six crew members.

Photo “Mash”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.