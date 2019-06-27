Named the preliminary reason of wreck of An-24 in Russia (photo)
The preliminary cause of the crash, which happened in the Russian city, where at rigid landing of An-24 was lost the pilot and the mechanic named by the refusal of one of engines.
As reported by “Mesh”, the incident occurred 20 miles before landing. On Board the An-24 was carrying 43 passengers. Almost all minor injuries, three are examined in Nizhneangarsk district Central hospital.
Also published photos of the wreckage of flight “Ulan-Ude — Nizhneangarsk — Irkutsk”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Moscow airport “Sheremetyevo” has lighted the Sukhoi Superjet 100, which was supposed to fly to Murmansk. The plane made a hard landing. Killed 41 people, including two children. All on Board were 78 — 72 passengers and six crew members.
Photo “Mash”.
