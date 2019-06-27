Named the previously unknown effects of lack of sleep
According to a new study, researchers from the University of South Florida, the loss of only 16 minutes of sleep may affect your performance at work the next day. Experts explain that the decrease in the amount of sleep is associated with cognitive impairment and decreased concentration. Workers also reported that when they slept less than usual, this has caused increased stress levels, leading to a less productive day.
The study’s lead author Suomi Lee said the inspiration for the study came from observations of his own life. “If I didn’t sleep well last night, I noticed that it interferes with my everyday life and causing more negative emotions, says Suomi Whether. – I wondered, as sleep is associated with productivity in the workplace”.
During the tests, the experts interviewed 130 adults who worked in the field of information technology. Participants were asked several questions regarding their sleep, and the frequency of occurrence of performance problems at work. Experts have found that people who slept only 16 minutes less than usual, reported worse sleep quality and more severe cognitive problems, especially when it was the focus of attention. Reduction of sleep duration often increases levels of stress that in turn negatively impacted on the productivity of employees.
Experts are urging employers to encourage the quality of sleep of their employees, lightening the workload, reducing stress levels and eliminating overtime.