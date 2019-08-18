Named the price of a new diesel truck Ram 1500 2020

| August 18, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

Названа цена нового дизельного пикапа Ram 1500 2020 года

American truck novelty has a price tag even lower than direct competitors. Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 2020 is at least 36 890 dollars.

Company Ram spoke about the prices on the third generation of its full-size pickup Ram 1500 with the EcoDiesel V6 engine. I promise that diesel will be available in all versions of the truck, also with this unit you can order and Classic Ram 1500 2019 model year.

While pickup Ram 1500 with the EcoDiesel motor is superior to its competitors by the level of thrust and torque, as well as the price tag, the Ram hasn’t yet commented on the fuel economy for your diesel unit.

While similar indicators for its competitors long-known – F-150 Power Stroke spends of 10.69 litres per 100 km in the city of 7.84 L. highway L. 9,41 in a combined way, while the Silverado Duramax is spending 10,22 L. in the city of 7.13 highway l and 8.71 L. in mode, highway/city.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.