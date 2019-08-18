Named the price of a new diesel truck Ram 1500 2020
American truck novelty has a price tag even lower than direct competitors. Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 2020 is at least 36 890 dollars.
Company Ram spoke about the prices on the third generation of its full-size pickup Ram 1500 with the EcoDiesel V6 engine. I promise that diesel will be available in all versions of the truck, also with this unit you can order and Classic Ram 1500 2019 model year.
While pickup Ram 1500 with the EcoDiesel motor is superior to its competitors by the level of thrust and torque, as well as the price tag, the Ram hasn’t yet commented on the fuel economy for your diesel unit.
While similar indicators for its competitors long-known – F-150 Power Stroke spends of 10.69 litres per 100 km in the city of 7.84 L. highway L. 9,41 in a combined way, while the Silverado Duramax is spending 10,22 L. in the city of 7.13 highway l and 8.71 L. in mode, highway/city.