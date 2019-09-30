Named the price of “Land Cruiser for the poor”
The company Hengtian L4600 cloned the legendary Japanese SUV Toyota Land Cruiser 200. The prototype of the novelties lit up in December 2018. Now the car is certified in China and the first copies began to arrive in local dealerships.
Almost a year has passed since then, as China was photographed first test prototypes of the SUV If L4600. In profile the car is indistinguishable from the Toyota Land Cruiser 200. The front part and stern Chinese designers slightly adjusted, but features a Japanese SUV still show through quite clearly.
According to the Chinese journalists, If L4600 received in the Ministry of industry and information technology all necessary diplomas and certificates. Dimensions new items: length — 5 089 mm (with a tow bar, a – 5 239 mm), width – 2 026 mm, height – 1 872 mm (with roof rails – 1 932 mm), the wheelbase is 2 950 mm. For comparison, the dimensions of Toyota Land Cruiser 200: 4 x 1 950 mm x 1 980 mm 955 mm, and the distance between the axles – 2 850 mm. due to the longer wheelbase of the Chinese SUV will be offered in 5 – and 7-seat configuration.
Under the hood, If L4600 employs a 4.6-liter “aspirated” V8 with a power of 286 HP Engine manufactured by the company Futai Power Co. Ltd. has factory index FT8VG46KH. It can be combined both with manual transmission and with automatic transmission. Details about the powertrain are not reported.
And finally, the most interesting is the price. They are already known. The replica was estimated at 27 900 dollars. The difference is quite significant. In the list of available equipment includes a sunroof, side steps, roof rails, tow bar, Parktronic and rear view camera, fog lights, leather interior and much more. The first copies If L4600 already entered the salons of the Chinese dealers.