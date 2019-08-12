Named the real reason for the development of anorexia
International scientists called the real reason for the development of the syndrome of lack of appetite — anorexia, affecting up to 2% of women and 0.4% of men. The research published edition of Nature Genetics.
Scientists have studied the health of 17 thousand volunteers with anorexia. It turned out that hybrid disease appears because of psychological and physiological factors, such as metabolic disorders. Earlier metabolic processes leading to anemia and diabetes, is not considered the cause but the result of the eating disorder.
Anorexia often coincides with anxiety, schizophrenia, depression. Scientists advise doctors to consider the results of the work done in the treatment to appoint complex therapy. It should be noted that Russian doctors believe the cause of anorexia emotional instability.