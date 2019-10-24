Named the release date of the coupe-crossover Haval F7x
Mass production kupeobrazny crossover Haval F7x started in the factory of the brand a week ago. The first cars will reach Russian dealerships in the beginning of November 2019.
As informs a portal “Chinese cars” with reference to the press service of the Haval, sales of the new crossover Haval F7x start in the first half of next month. At the end of October will take place a premiere of new items. Tentatively it is scheduled for October 30. Then in the dealer centres will hold open Days and with the coupe-crossover will be able to meet everyone.
A new model of Haval is a kupeobrazny version of Haval F7, sales of which began in the summer of this year. From standard crossover Haval F7x different cascading roof line and slightly adjusted dimensions. The novelty was 5 mm shorter (4 615 mm) and 35 mm lower (1 655 mm) Haval F7, and 36 pounds (1 756 kg). The wheelbase and width have both crossovers are the same. The engine range is General two turbocharged unit volume of 1.5 liters (150 HP) and 2.0 liters (190 HP). Both engines are combined with a 7-speed robotic gearbox with two clutches.
The prices remain unknown, but we can assume that more stylish kupeobrazny Haval F7x will be a little more expensive than its standard brother.