Named the safest airline in the world in 2020
The safest airline in the world has become the Australian airline Qantas. The three leaders also new Zealand, Air New Zealand and Taiwan’s EVA Air, says RBC.
A list of the safest airlines in the world in the coming 2020, headed by Australian carrier Qantas. The rating was prepared by experts of the portal AirlineRatings.
Experts monitor data 405 of the airlines. In compiling the top 20 they take into account different criteria: the statistics of accidents and incidents from carriers, governmental audits and inspections by regulatory authorities, profitability, age of the fleet and others.
Qantas has been named the oldest continuously operating airline in the world — she’s 99 years old — and placed first. In AirlineRatings noted that during this time the company has accumulated unique experience in the field of aircraft operation and safety of transportation.
The study reported that Qantas is the leader in the development of the future air navigation system, flight data recorder for monitoring the operation of the aircraft and crew, automatic landing systems using GPS.
On the second place ranking AirlineRatings put Air New Zealand on the third EVA Air. The top five safest airlines in completing Etihad and Qatar Airways.
Experts also presented the top 10 safest budget airlines in 2020. The list includes Air Arabia, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, IndiGo, Jetblue, Volaris, Vueling, Westjet and Wizz.
In November, Qantas broke its own record for nonstop flight. Boeing 787 Australian airline made a flight from London to Sydney took 19 hours and 19 minutes. On Board the ship were 40 people, they flew 17.8 thousand km. the Previous record, which also belonged to Qantas, was 19 hours and 16 minutes, but during that time the plane from new York to Sydney flew only 16.2 thousand km.