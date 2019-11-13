Named the sexiest man in 2019 according to the version of People
People magazine has named the sexiest men alive. They became the American singer John legend.
Every year People magazine chooses the sexiest man in the world of the living. In 2019, the honorary title went to American artist, pianist John Legendo.
40-year-old John legend is one of the 15 people in the world, with the status of the EGOT, that is the holder of four world’s major awards Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. He became the second performer, received all four awards in a pretty early age.
John legend on the cover of People / Photo: @People
It is noteworthy that his first statuette Grammy performer received debut album Get Lifted. In total legend 10 major music awards in the world.
In may 2019 John legend together with his wards became the trainer-the winner of The Voice USA.
“I’m excited, but at the same time I’m a little scared because the title of the Most sexual men of the world involves some responsibility — shared legend his impressions in an interview, For me, will follow and discuss to understand whether I’m sexy enough to be called such a high title. It got to me after Idris Alba, it is unfair and not right.”
On his official page in Instagram John legend even made fun of his new status: “In 1995, John would be embarrassed by the news that it will be called the sexiest man in the world after the Idris Albomi. Damn! In 2019 he’s just as confused! But thank you People for thinking I’m sexy. Take your choice.”
John legend — family-oriented. He is married to model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen. The couple are raising two children — 3.5 year old daughter Luna and 18-month-old son miles.
Recall the title of sexiest man alive People magazine awards since 1985. The first holder of the title was Mel Gibson, who at that time was 29 years old.