Named the sexiest man in the world (photos)
American magazine People have traditionally named the “sexiest men alive”. In 2019 they became dark-skinned American singer, songwriter and actor John legend. His real name is John Roger Stephens. 40-year-old winner of “Grammy”, “Oscar”, “Emmy” and “Tony” was this season one of the coaches television talent show “the Voice” on NBC.
Legend was the third coach of “the Voice”, a publication which proclaims the sexiest after Blake Shelton in 2017 and Adam Levine in 2013.
Last year the title of the most sexy men received the black actor Idris Elba.
Legend jokingly said that the comparison with the Elbe to withstand hard, and that, though he flattered honour, but to give him the title of the most sexy right after Idris was unfair.
Legend since 2013, is married to 33-year-old popular model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen. They have two children — a three year old daughter Luna and her son miles.
“My secret’s out. I fulfilled his dream to sleep with the sexiest man alive! It’s an honor!!!”, wrote Chrissy on Twitter.
People magazine annually determines the sexiest man in 1985. The first holder of this title was actor Mel Gibson, who was then 29 years old.
