Named the sexiest star successor (photo)
The son of British actress Elizabeth Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing — 17-year-old Damian was the winner in the nomination “the Most sexy star successor” of People magazine.
Damian long’s shooting a commercial, and a few years ago, he played with his mother in the TV series “the royals”.
Recall that recently, Damian has won in court the right to the inheritance left by his grandfather Peter Bing.
Now the guy is not only beautiful, but also rich. Well, the attention he is no stranger Elizabeth often appears on the red carpet accompanied by his son.
Note that among the godfathers Damian (Yes, the guy has several of them!) — Hugh Grant, Elton John and other stars.
By the way, the “sexiest man alive” this year was a black American singer, songwriter and actor John legend.
