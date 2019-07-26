Named the summer miracle diet, deducing slags and toxins
Berry is very useful and will help flush the body of toxins, toxins and excess fluid.
It also reduces the amount of cholesterol in the blood and speeds up metabolism. Question diets is relevant all year round.
Women want to look beautiful and not have the extra inches in problem areas, and that’s fine. Nutritionists recently shared the secrets of watermelon diet where you can lose 5 pounds in a week. This berry is not only delicious and juicy product. It is incredibly useful and contains natural salts and acids, but the composition contains alkali, which have a positive effect on the urogenital system.
Summer diet will help to reduce the amount of cholesterol in the blood, accelerate metabolism, displays the body of toxins, toxins and excess water, normalizes the work of gastrointestinal tract. To practice this diet specialists recommend a period of natural maturing berries (from the end of July), otherwise you can only hurt yourself. There are several options watermelon diet.
The first is strict. Within 5 days you can eat only striped berry at the rate of 1 kg per 10 kg of body weight. Simply put, it is to drink and watermelon to eat watermelon. If it is difficult to adhere to such limitation, it is possible to eat 2-3 crackers for dinner. For reviews of slimming in the dieting goes 3-5 kg.
The second option is the Lite or non-strict diet. It can stick to 10-14 days. In addition to the striped berries you can eat rye bread, cereals, fruits, vegetables. In the morning and at lunch, you need to eat a serving of watermelon. This will help the body to normalize the urinary system and displays products of metabolism. This diet will help you lose 4 to 7 kg a week. Nutritionists recommend at this time to give up alcohol, flour products, sugar. Also experts recommend to arrange fasting days on watermelon. During this period you should only eat striped berries and water.
Nutritionists advise before using any diet should consult their doctor. Because this miracle diet there are contraindications. It is impossible to stick to people with diabetes, with impaired renal function, gastritis. Doctors believe that people who adhere to a healthy weight, you can count on a longer and quality life. Because they eliminate the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and cancer.