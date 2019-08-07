Named the unique properties of cucumber to health
Scientists have found that cucumbers have a unique, previously unknown useful properties. Regular use of this vegetable has a positive effect on the human body.
Cucumber is a natural aspirin, and it contains water reduces acidity of stomach. The vegetable can be used to prevent strokes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and inhibition for sarcopenia, in which muscle mass is lost.
Cucumbers contain antioxidants that inhibit the aging process. In the presence of health problems before the use of vegetable should consult with your doctor.
