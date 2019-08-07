Named the unique properties of cucumber to health

| August 7, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Scientists have found that cucumbers have a unique, previously unknown useful properties. Regular use of this vegetable has a positive effect on the human body.

Cucumber is a natural aspirin, and it contains water reduces acidity of stomach. The vegetable can be used to prevent strokes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and inhibition for sarcopenia, in which muscle mass is lost.

Cucumbers contain antioxidants that inhibit the aging process. In the presence of health problems before the use of vegetable should consult with your doctor.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.