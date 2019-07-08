Named the winner of the fifth season of “the Voice. Children”

Назван победитель пятого сезона «Голоса. Діти»

On the channel “1+1” live hosted the Grand final of the fifth season of “the Voice. Diti.” For the title of best vocalist in the country and a trip to Disneyland Paris fought six participants of the three training teams — Jamala, Jiji and “Time and Glass”.

They all must put aside doubts and think only about the performance, — told “FACTS” on the eve of the broadcast of Jamal.

After the first round of voting only three finalists: Alexander Tatarashvili (command “Time and Glass”), Barbara Koshevaya (ward Jamala) and jarosław Karpuk (ward Jiji).

During the audience voting on the stage of “the Voice” spoke: Jamal, Dima Monatic, the group “KAZKA” and “The hardkiss”. Star of the Grand final became the winner of “Eurovision-2018” Netta.

All the participants just unreal talented! — was delighted Netta.

Leading the project: Katya Osadchaya and Yury Gorbunov told the name of the winner. He became a pupil of Positivity and Nadia Dorofeeva 12-year-old Alexander Tatarashvili from Georgia!

Polina BAKHAREVA

“FACTS”

