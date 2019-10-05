Named the winner of the male beauty contest
Chong Woo Kim won the title of “Mr. global” on the competition in Bangkok.
The finals of the international beauty pageant for men, “Mr. global” was held in Thailand recently, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
In the first place was Chong Woo Kim from South Korea, to support which came his parents. In the second place the representative of Tunisia, the third — Spaniard, and the fourth, which was also a prize-winning place — pretty boy from Switzerland.
The male beauty contest “Mister global” was first held in 2014, their representatives here send in more than 60 countries.