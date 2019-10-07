Named three of the most affordable Japanese crossover
Crossovers are attracted to the roominess, comfort and good driving characteristics. Japanese cars are appreciated for reliability and good combination of price and level of equipment.
The restyled Nissan Qashqai features an attractive, recognizable design, which harmoniously combines soft and sharp features. Now buyers can choose from two engines: a 1.2-liter (115 HP) and 2.0 liters (144 HP). Both units can be combined with a 6-speed “mechanics” and CVT. All-wheel drive is only available for versions with the “big” motor. In the equipment of top configuration includes 7.0-inch touchscreen media system, the complex electronic assistants and 18-inch wheels.
Suzuki Vitara combines discreet design with the possibility to choose a fashionable body color with contrasting roof. In the engine range includes two petrol units: 1.6-liter “aspirated” (117 HP) and 1.4 liter turbo (140 HP). The first is paired with a manual gearbox-5 or “machine”, the second – only with 6-speed automatic transmission. Actuator – front or full.
The Mitsubishi ASX is offered with petrol engines volume of 1.6 and 2.0 liters. “Younger” the engine is combined with 5-speed manual transmission, the 2.0-liter with a CVT. Owners appreciate its striking design, good dynamics and high build quality. Buyers can choose from three equipment levels: Inform, Invite, Intense and Instyle. In the list of available equipment includes 8-inch screen media system, audio system with 6 speakers, 17-inch alloy wheels, led DRL, Keyless access system, and rear view camera.