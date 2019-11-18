Named TOP 5 Japanese SUVs with the highest fuel consumption
The experts ranked the Japanese SUVs are not economical in terms of fuel consumption.
The first place this Top was given to the SUV Honda Passport, which has all-wheel drive and fuel consumption in the urban cycle, equal to 12 liters per 100 km.
While on the road he spends about 9.5 liters.
Then there is the Toyota 4Runner, which is focused on heavy impassability, therefore, has in its equipment the 4.0-liter motor.
This SUV consumes 13,8 liters of fuel in the city and about 10 liters on the highway per 100 km.
In third place is Toyota Land Cruiser 200, which boasts a spacious interior and modern options, as well as efficient and reliable motors. The fuel consumption of the SUV could range from 11.5 to 15 liters per 100 km.
Fourth place went to the Lexus LX 570, which has a 5.7-liter engine. While the car may spend about 15-25 litres of fuel, depending on the rhythm of riding and type of road.
And the top five Japanese SUVs with the highest fuel consumption of the Infiniti QX80, which has in its Arsenal 405-HP unit.
It is reported that the consumption of this car is 25 liters of fuel per 100 km of road.