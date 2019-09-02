Named top 5 most popular crossovers in the world
Experts have called the most popular SUV segment in the world.
In the first half in the world was sold 441,6 thousand units of the Toyota RAV4 crossovers, which, according to the Agency Focus2Move, makes the Japanese model the most popular in the world. Sales of crossover for the six months 2019 rose 8.4% over the previous year.
Second place went to another Japanese crossover Honda CR-V, sales of which from January to June amounted to 381,5 thousand copies. It is noted that the model implementation for the reporting period increased by 15.5%.
Closes the three leaders of the German Volkswagen Tiguan indicator 370,7 thousand vehicles, which is 10.7% less than last year. Experts also said the Korean model Hyundai Tucson (255 thousand units; -10,3%) and Kia Sportage (243,4 thousand units; +1.8 percent).