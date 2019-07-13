Named TOP products of the culprits of bloating
Doctors from the UK spoke about the products of the culprits of bloating. The list includes cabbage and onions. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
When it comes to bloating, the main culprits usually are products, often with a high content of lactose. Flatulence causes discomfort, which leads to bad mood. To avoid these phenomena helps analysis of diet. According to British doctors, the big culprits of bloating include: beans, onions, cabbage, sprouts of all kinds, cauliflower.
Apples contain both fructose and fiber, and they also should be avoided if increased flatulence. In the same list fizzy drinks, including champagne and soda that causes a person to experience discomfort.
It is noted that some of the sweeteners known as sorbitol that is contained in dietary product also increase the likelihood of bloating. They are associated with deterioration of renal function, accumulation of fat around the waist and increase cravings for sugar.
“If you have constipation, take steps to prevent the condition with the help of foods rich in fiber, drink plenty of fluids and exercise regularly. Try not to swallow too much air while eating. Don’t talk and don’t eat at the same time. Temporary bloating usually isn’t something serious but if it happens all the time, you may need to do an additional test in a medical facility,” say the doctors.