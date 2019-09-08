Named types of headaches, indicating brain cancer
Doctors from the UK spoke about the types of headaches that may indicate lung cancer. The arguments of experts was published by the Express.
Brain tumors are classified depending on how quickly they grow and return after treatment. The prospect of survival depends on several factors, including the location of malignant neoplasms in the main body of the Central nervous system. There are many symptoms, among them headaches. According to doctors, by itself, this discomfort is a symptom of many diseases, but if the pain appears after waking up in the strong, must urgently address to the doctor. This also applies to how often a headache, as it has a tendency to increase. You should pay attention to the area, where are the signals most often they were not previously evident. Increases the chance of diagnosing cancer of the brain and the sneezing, coughing during head turns.
According to the National health service in the UK, other symptoms of a brain tumor can include seizures, constant feeling of nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, mental or behavioral changes such as problems with memory or changes in personality. In the same list, progressive weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, problems with vision or speech. As to the reasons for the development of malignant tumors, that increase the risk of radiation exposure and genetic factors.