Named unexpected cause of heart disease
Heart failure was associated with genes, scientists have found from Stanford University.
The study found a relationship between the development of diseases and the activity of the gene PPP1R3A, informs “Moscow 24”.
When scientists disabled the gene in laboratory mice, the rodents acquired “immunity” against heart failure.
Has also been found that the PPP1R3A is associated with the activity of a number of other genes which ensure the functioning of the heart.
New data can be important for the development of innovative treatment of heart disease in humans, said the authors.
Previously, experts have found that many cases of death from cardiovascular disorders associated with insufficient consumption of vegetables and fruits. These products contain a large number of nutrients: potassium, magnesium, phenols, and antioxidants.
Normal adult should eat less than 300 grams of fruit and 400 grams of vegetables every day.