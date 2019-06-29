Named unexpected cause of weight gain
Artificial lighting disrupts the body’s internal clock. These are the results of five years of observations for 44 thousands of women.
Falling asleep with the lights off or while it was running may be one of the indirect causes of weight gain and development of obesity, the study showed. The authors have observed over 44 000 women over 5 years. It turned out that women who preferred to sleep with an open television or artificial lighting at night during this period added an average of 5 pounds. Researchers believe that this was due to the sleep disorders that affect hormonal balance.
Subsequently, people with resynchronization internal clock often pounced on more high-calorie foods that contributed to the appearance of extra pounds. Experts call the findings of the study is quite logical, since in the science there is increasing evidence that artificial lighting is extremely harmful for a person who falls into a deep sleep. And for the full night’s rest, he needs to be dark since our body is by nature programmed to sleep in a dark environment.
The study was conducted by researchers from North Carolina. Took part in the observations women had no medical history of malignant tumors or cardiovascular diseases, they worked in different shifts, did not suffer from increased drowsiness and wasn’t even pregnant at the time of the observations. Age of women ranged from 35 to 74 years. The amount of artificial lighting was evaluated on its own the stories of women.