Named unexpected cause of weight gain
Low levels of iodine in the body inhibits the production of thyroid hormones, causing disorders in the thyroid gland. This trace mineral required for healthy metabolism, so its deficiency contributes to weight gain.
Lately, nutritionists are sounding the alarm due to lack of iodine in the diet of women. Deficiency of the mineral in the body indicate fatigue, fragile nails, hair loss, enlarged thyroid and its dysfunctions, swelling, sleep disorder. Often women with low levels of this valuable trace element, despite counting calories and considerable efforts in the gym, you notice the weight gain.
Iodine deficiency can be caused by a specific soil with a shortage in the consumption of large quantities of cabbage products or the failure of the gastrointestinal tract. To compensate for the deficiency of the mineral can be, enriching the diet of dairy products, fish and seafood. A great source of healthy trace mineral are beans, prunes, whole grains, seaweed.