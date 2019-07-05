Named unexpected causes of stroke
Anyone who cares about their health, it is known that can cause a stroke — Smoking, being overweight, for example.
But there is a rather surprising stroke risk factors, which are no less dangerous, but voiced much less frequently.
Diet drinks. The researchers found the Association between consumption of artificially sweetened beverages and an increased risk of stroke. Although these results are not definitive, there are other scientific tests that have shown that diet sodas can cause headaches, mood swings and depression.
Flu. At least two independent from each other, studies have shown that influenza can increase the risk of stroke in the weeks after an illness. This may be partly due to the inflammation that accompanies the flu.
Fatigue. Overtime work can bring extra income, but obviously not good for the health. Doctors noted that people working more than 55 hours a week have a much higher risk of stroke. The level of stress combined with the fact that there is less time for cooking healthy food and exercise is a major factor.
The use of illegal substances and alcohol — the cause of stroke in young and perfectly healthy people. Only one episode can cause a heart attack, hemorrhage or lead to severe disability.
Noise pollution. Life or work in noisy area can be harmful for your health. In addition to mental disorders and lack of sleep, noise pollution can also increase the risk of stroke.
Bleeding gums. Doctors discovered a link between gum disease and an increased risk of stroke and other serious cardiovascular events. Experts do not yet understand the precise relationship between them, but I suspect that this may be the fault of the inflammation from the bacteria in the gums.