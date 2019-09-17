Named unexpected factor contributing to overeating
Harmful food habits.
Certain dietary habits can cause our body serious harm. Doctors told about the most dangerous food habits.
The lack of water. Water cleans our body from toxins, facilitating the work of the kidneys. Doctors insist on compliance with the water balance. When there is insufficient intake of water, there is weakness, fatigue and reduced intellectual activity. Also the lack of water leads to overeating.
A raw food diet. To a number of negative consequences that can result from the use of products without processing.
Food as an antidepressant. So many people stress eating “snacks”. But this method is dangerous overeating, as a result of excess weight and obesity.
Diet and rest from them. Sitting on a diet, some people think that to sustain food restrictions will help days of rest. But the result is the opposite: the pounds come back in even greater numbers than has been reset.
Passion for sweets. Such products give a false sense of fullness, it passes quickly and a desire to re-eat. Passion for sweets can lead to obesity.
Food for the night. Eating before bed will not allow the body to recover fully. You get up in the morning broken and tired. A regular habit will inevitably lead to excess weight.
Drink a lot of coffee. Doctors say that caffeine is especially dangerous for women, it increases the risk of pancreatic cancer and reduces fertility. Also, this drink increases blood pressure and can lead to hypertension.
The rejection of Breakfast. It is proved that if not Breakfast then during the day you will eat much more food. Besides, at home you can prepare Breakfast, a wholesome, and you will be satisfied with what you bought.