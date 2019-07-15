Named unexpected foods that prevent weight loss
Experts have compiled a list of products to be able to prevent weight loss when trying to lose weight. Moreover, it’s not always about the obvious fried and baked dishes, some reflected in the figure quietly.
These include packaged juices, which many people consider a healthy replacement for sweet soda. Numerous studies show that such juice contains a lot of sugar. A similar effect has coffee “3 in 1”, these drinks can be replaced with plain water. Dieters nutritionists advise to start the morning with cereal as one serving may contain up to half of the daily allowance of sugar.
In drinking yoghurt or sour curd is also high in sugar, better to replace them with natural counterparts using honey or fruit. In most of the sausages a large percentage of TRANS fats, so they will not be the best choice for a snack.