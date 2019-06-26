Named unexpected harm from smartphones
Australian scientists have found that the use of gadgets leads to the development of young people bony outgrowths at the base of the skull.
The researchers studied 1200 x-rays and found that 41 percent of people aged 18 to 30 years observed this bone anomaly. Some reached a length of 10 mm, and the other three inches. Protuberances are formed on the outer occiput, to which are attached some of the cervical ligaments and muscles. Processes called enthesophyte appear due to prolonged muscle tension.
According to experts, these bone formations became more frequent with the proliferation of gadgets. Their appearance contributes to bad posture, when a man pulls your head forward. The length of enthesophytes affected by the genetic predisposition and inflammatory processes.
Enthesopathy not are harmful in themselves, but they can be a symptom of a more serious problem. Compensation by the body incorrect posture puts extra pressure on certain joints and muscles, increasing the risk of injuries or disorders of the musculoskeletal system in the future.